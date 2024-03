Melena Hill said her Mega Millions ticket was forgotten in her nightstand for three weeks before she discovered it was a $3 million winner. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

March 15 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman found a forgotten Mega Millions ticket in her nightstand and discovered the weeks-old ticket was a $3 million winner. Melena Hill of Portsmouth told Virginia Lottery officials the Mega Millions ticket she bought from Murphy USA on College Drive in Suffolk was in her nightstand for five weeks after the Jan. 9 drawing.

Hill rediscovered the ticket and was stunned to discover it had matched the first five numbers from the drawing, earning a $1 million prize that was increased to $3 million when she spent an extra $1 for the Megaplier option.

"My stomach had butterflies. I screamed a little bit," Hill recalled.

Hill did not say whether she has any immediate plans for her winnings.