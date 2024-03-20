Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 20, 2024 / 4:29 PM

Maryland woman's purse clean-out reveals $50,007 lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
A Maryland woman said she didn't know she had won a $50,007 lottery prize until her purse got so full that she needed to clean it out. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery
A Maryland woman said she didn't know she had won a $50,007 lottery prize until her purse got so full that she needed to clean it out. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 20 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who never checks her lottery tickets until her purse pocket is full discovered she had won a $50,007 Powerball prize weeks earlier.

The Annapolis woman, identified by the nickname Cher, told Maryland Lottery officials she purchased a ticket for the March 4 Powerball drawing at the Giant store in Annapolis and stuck it in a dedicated pocket in her purse.

Advertisement

"I don't check the tickets until they no longer fit in the lottery pocket in my purse," Cher explained.

She said she finally ran out of space last week and took her tickets to the store to scan. She said she asked a clerk for help when scanning the March 4 ticket resulted in an unclear message.

"Her eyes got so big when she checked my ticket on the lottery terminal," the winner recalled. "She said, 'We can't cash that here.'"

The woman discovered she had won $50,000 on one line of her ticket, with another line earning her $7.

"Between the clerk's reaction and what she told me, I figured that I'd won pretty big. My knees were weak and I was trying not to cry, but I held it together until I got in my car," she recalled.

Advertisement

Cher said her plans for the prize money include paying off medical debt and making some household repairs.

Read More

Latest Headlines

English police round up loose pig in resident's yard
Odd News // 37 minutes ago
English police round up loose pig in resident's yard
March 20 (UPI) -- Police in Cambridgeshire, England, responded to a resident's yard to round up an unusual escaped pet: a small pig.
Women attempting 500-mile journey in toy cars
Odd News // 53 minutes ago
Women attempting 500-mile journey in toy cars
March 20 (UPI) -- A pair of Florida women are attempting to create a new Guinness World Record by driving 500 miles down the state's coast in a pair of toy cars.
Nashville Zoo welcomes rare fanaloka birth
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Nashville Zoo welcomes rare fanaloka birth
March 20 (UPI) -- The Nashville Zoo announced the birth of a rare spotted fanaloka, a Mdagascar-native species also known as the Malagasy civet.
New York woman's missing wallet found in mound of trash
Odd News // 4 hours ago
New York woman's missing wallet found in mound of trash
March 20 (UPI) -- Sanitation workers helped a New York woman search through a mound of trash to find her lost wallet.
Angler reels in alligator from Tennessee lake
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Angler reels in alligator from Tennessee lake
March 20 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Tennessee said an angler cast a line into Norris Lake and reeled in something unexpected: an alligator.
Parrot back home after fending off hawks for two days in Texas tree
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Parrot back home after fending off hawks for two days in Texas tree
March 20 (UPI) -- A Texas man's pet parrot is home safe after being stranded for two days in a high tree and fending off attacks from hungry hawks.
Library book on psychedelics took 'long, strange trip' for 37 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Library book on psychedelics took 'long, strange trip' for 37 years
March 19 (UPI) -- A book on psychedelics was returned to a Colorado library after taking a "long, strange trip" for about 37 years.
Horse rescued from deep mud in Los Angeles wooded area
Odd News // 1 day ago
Horse rescued from deep mud in Los Angeles wooded area
March 19 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Fire Department came to the rescue of a horse stuck in deep mud in a heavily wooded area.
World's largest standing lantern constructed in China
Odd News // 1 day ago
World's largest standing lantern constructed in China
March 19 (UPI) -- A Chinese city broke the Guinness World Record for the largest standing lantern with a massive flower-shaped lantern.
Venomous snake caught after a month on the loose in the Netherlands
Odd News // 1 day ago
Venomous snake caught after a month on the loose in the Netherlands
March 19 (UPI) -- A venomous snake that escaped from its owner's home in the Netherlands was found and safely recaptured a month later.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Venomous snake caught after a month on the loose in the Netherlands
Venomous snake caught after a month on the loose in the Netherlands
Overturned truck releases thousands of bees onto highway
Overturned truck releases thousands of bees onto highway
World's largest standing lantern constructed in China
World's largest standing lantern constructed in China
Library book on psychedelics took 'long, strange trip' for 37 years
Library book on psychedelics took 'long, strange trip' for 37 years
Mysterious letters from 1930s found behind fireplace during renovations
Mysterious letters from 1930s found behind fireplace during renovations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement