March 21 (UPI) -- A Missouri zoo is asking for the public's help to name a recently born red kangaroo joey.

The Kansas City Zoo and Aquarium said the joey, the fourth born at the zoo in recent months, is doing well in the care of mother kangaroo Barb and is ready for his name.

The zoo proposing four possible names: Walt, Hopper, RooPaw and Diz.

Voting is open until 5 p.m. local time Friday, and members of the public are restricted to voting once.