March 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a tree trimmer who became stuck in a malfunctioning bucket truck about 30 feet over the ground. The St. Lucie County Fire District said a call came in about 2 p.m. Thursday reporting a tree trimmer was stranded in a bucket about 30 feet in the air. Advertisement They arrived to find the man had been trimming branches when the lift malfunctioned and became stuck in place. Firefighters used a second bucket truck to reach the trimmer and bring him safely back to the ground.