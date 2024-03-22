Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a tree trimmer who became stuck in a malfunctioning bucket truck about 30 feet over the ground.

The St. Lucie County Fire District said a call came in about 2 p.m. Thursday reporting a tree trimmer was stranded in a bucket about 30 feet in the air.

They arrived to find the man had been trimming branches when the lift malfunctioned and became stuck in place.

Firefighters used a second bucket truck to reach the trimmer and bring him safely back to the ground.