Odd News
March 25, 2024 / 12:00 PM

Maine baseball team officially breaks whoopie pie world record

By Ben Hooper
March 25 (UPI) -- A Maine baseball team announced it has officially taken the Guinness World Record for the longest line of whoopie pies.

The Portland Sea Dogs teamed up with the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival and Wicked Whoopies to attempt the record for the longest line of whoopie pies in June of last year, but the process of having it verified as a Guinness World Record took several months.

The team said the official certificate will be presented to the team on Tuesday.

The 2,121 whoopie pies were arranged in a straight line before being reorganized into an image of a massive whoopie pie and served to attendees at the baseball team's field.

Whoopie pies, a renowned Maine delicacy, are composed of two cookie-shaped cake pieces with a cream filling sandwiched in the middle.

