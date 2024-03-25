A rhea bird was spotted on the loose near Suffolk, England, about four months after escaping from a farm. Photo courtesy of Debenham Vets/Facebook

March 25 (UPI) -- The owner of a rhea bird on the loose in Norfolk, England, is warning neighbors not to attempt to capture the flightless animal. Stephen Alleyne said the rhea, a small cousin of the ostrich, escaped from his farm in Diss when November floods allowed the bird to swim across a river.

"For about a month, he was in the field next to where we live, which is about 30 to 40 acres," Alleyne told BBC News. "We tried so many times to try to catch him. Every time we tried and rounded up a few people to help, he just bolted before we got within 100 yards of him."

The bird, nickname Chris by locals, has since been spotted numerous times in the Suffolk area. He was recently caught on camera in the area between Wetheringsett and Park Green.

Alleyne said Chris does not appear to be having any trouble finding food.

He said residents who spot the rhea in an enclosed space or fenced-in yard should contact him rather than attempting to approach the bird.

"Be aware that they can kick very hard," he said.