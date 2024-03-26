Trending
Odd News
March 26, 2024 / 12:32 PM

'UFO' spotted over Texas was likely a result of SpaceX launch

By Ben Hooper
March 26 (UPI) -- A mysterious light in the sky over San Antonio, Texas, sparked speculation of UFO activity, but was later determined to likely be the result of a SpaceX launch.

The bright light was caught on camera Monday night in the sky over the city and was accompanied by a ring of smoke.

Residents speculated the light could be a UFO, a comet or a meteor, but local meteorologists said it was most likely a result of the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch.

The Falcon 9 rocket took off from Cape Canaveral, Fla., and SpaceX confirmed the rocket circled the earth and would have been clearly visible over Texas at the time.

Experts said the ring of smoke was likely from the second-stage rocket burn or the release of Starlink satellites into orbit.

