March 26 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Oregon said a wolverine wandered away from its usual habitat and is making its way down the state's coast. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said wolverine sightings have been verified during the past week and a half in Nehalem, Netarts and Newport. Advertisement

Officials said wolverines are common across Canada and Alaska, but are only rarely sighted in Oregon after being extirpated in the state in 1936.

"Dispersing animals regularly travel through diverse landscapes while looking for a new home, but it doesn't mean we're going to have a wolverine population set up shop anytime soon," the department said on social media.

Officials said they do not yet know whether the wolverine from the most recent sightings is the same animal spotted earlier this year in Canby.

Wolverines are legally protected in Oregon, with no hunting or trapping of the animals allowed.