March 26 (UPI) -- An Idaho man drank a liter of lemon juice through a straw in 13.64 seconds, earning a potential Guinness World Records title -- and a nasty stomachache.

David Rush, who has broken more than 250 Guinness World Records and currently holds 164 titles, previously held the title for the fastest time to drink 1 liter (4.2 cups) of lemon juice through a straw at 16.5 seconds.

German serial record-breaker Andre Ortolf took the title back by managing to drink his lemon juice in 16 seconds, leading Rush to attempt the record anew.

This time he managed a time of 13.64 seconds.

"The experience was far from pleasant; this time I even had a reversal of fortune for about a quarter of it," Rush wrote. "Yet, in a way, I'm grateful. It probably sped my recovery."

Rush's latest attempt, which must still be reviewed and approved by Guinness World Records, would bring him to 165 concurrent world records. He is aiming to hold the most records of anyone in the world, a goal requiring him to hold at least 183.