Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 26, 2024 / 4:45 PM

Idaho man drinks a liter of lemon juice in record time

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 26 (UPI) -- An Idaho man drank a liter of lemon juice through a straw in 13.64 seconds, earning a potential Guinness World Records title -- and a nasty stomachache.

David Rush, who has broken more than 250 Guinness World Records and currently holds 164 titles, previously held the title for the fastest time to drink 1 liter (4.2 cups) of lemon juice through a straw at 16.5 seconds.

Advertisement

German serial record-breaker Andre Ortolf took the title back by managing to drink his lemon juice in 16 seconds, leading Rush to attempt the record anew.

This time he managed a time of 13.64 seconds.

"The experience was far from pleasant; this time I even had a reversal of fortune for about a quarter of it," Rush wrote. "Yet, in a way, I'm grateful. It probably sped my recovery."

Rush's latest attempt, which must still be reviewed and approved by Guinness World Records, would bring him to 165 concurrent world records. He is aiming to hold the most records of anyone in the world, a goal requiring him to hold at least 183.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Police apprehend loose turkey in England road
Odd News // 8 minutes ago
Police apprehend loose turkey in England road
March 26 (UPI) -- A pet turkey that escaped from its home in England ended up running afoul of the law and was rounded up by police.
N.C. man stops for a hot dog, wins $1 million lottery prize
Odd News // 39 minutes ago
N.C. man stops for a hot dog, wins $1 million lottery prize
March 26 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man stopped into a convenience store to buy a hot dog and walked out with a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $1 million.
Alligator relocated from former Coca-Cola plant put on weight-loss diet
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Alligator relocated from former Coca-Cola plant put on weight-loss diet
March 26 (UPI) -- An alligator found living behind a former Coca-Cola plant in Florida has been put on a diet to lose some of its over 400 pounds.
Wolverine spotted wandering down the Oregon coast
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Wolverine spotted wandering down the Oregon coast
March 26 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Oregon said a wolverine wandered away from its usual habitat and is making its way down the state's coast.
'UFO' spotted over Texas was likely a result of SpaceX launch
Odd News // 4 hours ago
'UFO' spotted over Texas was likely a result of SpaceX launch
March 26 (UPI) -- A mysterious light in the sky over San Antonio, Texas, sparked speculation of UFO activity, but was later determined to likely be the result of a SpaceX launch.
Venomous snakes found mating outside door of home
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Venomous snakes found mating outside door of home
March 25 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher responded to a home at which residents discovered a pair of highly venomous serpents having an amorous encounter next to their door.
Deer rescued from frozen New Hampshire lake
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Deer rescued from frozen New Hampshire lake
March 25 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New Hampshire rescued a young deer that fell through the ice 200 yards from shore and was struggling to stay afloat.
Rhea bird spotted running loose in England months after escape
Odd News // 1 day ago
Rhea bird spotted running loose in England months after escape
March 25 (UPI) -- The owner of a rhea bird on the loose in Norfolk, England, is warning neighbors not to attempt to capture the flightless animal.
Amateur archaeologist finds N.C. woman's lost wedding ring
Odd News // 1 day ago
Amateur archaeologist finds N.C. woman's lost wedding ring
March 25 (UPI) -- A member of an amateur archaeology group in North Carolina was able to help a woman who lost her wedding ring in the sand on a beach.
Michigan lottery winner thought her account had been 'hacked'
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan lottery winner thought her account had been 'hacked'
March 25 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said she thought her Michigan Lottery account had been hacked when she logged on to find she had won a prize of $25,000 a year for life.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California police asked to stop using Lego heads to disguise suspects
California police asked to stop using Lego heads to disguise suspects
Venomous snakes found mating outside door of home
Venomous snakes found mating outside door of home
Curious bears take a ride on swan boat
Curious bears take a ride on swan boat
Mall demolition crew finds time capsule in South Carolina
Mall demolition crew finds time capsule in South Carolina
Amateur archaeologist finds N.C. woman's lost wedding ring
Amateur archaeologist finds N.C. woman's lost wedding ring
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement