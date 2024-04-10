Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 10 (UPI) -- A 59-year-old Alberta woman broke a Guinness World Record by holding a plank position for 4 hours, 30 minutes and 11 seconds.

DonnaJean Wilde held the position for about 10 minutes longer than previous record-holder, Montreal resident Dana Glowacka, Guinness World Records said.

"It feels like a dream," Wilde told the record-keeping organization.

She said her planking enthusiasm began after a broken wrist about 10 years ago made many of her usual exercises impossible.

"The family was doing planking challenges of a couple of minutes, and I tried it with my cast and I could do it, and that was one thing I could do for the next six weeks or eight weeks with a cast on," she said.

The mother of five and grandmother of 12 successfully broke the record at a school in Magrath, where students joined her for part of the attempt.

"Whatever it is that you like, if it's sports or academics, or music, arts, whatever it is, the more you practice, the better you get and the easier it becomes," she said. "And then you can help others around you."