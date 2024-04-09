Trending
April 9, 2024

Animal rescuers save two deer with antlers caught in a rope

By Ben Hooper
Members of the Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue team came to the assistance of two deer found with their antlers entangled in a rope wrapped around a tree near Milton, England. Photo courtesy of the Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue-Midlands/Facebook
April 9 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in England rescued two deer that ended up with their antlers entangled in a rope attached to a tree.

Lindsay Newell, of the Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue, said on the team's Facebook page that she and a colleague named Mark responded when the two fallow bucks were found entangled in the woods near the village of Milton.

"By the time we arrived, they had become entangled closer together, with one of them having it wrapped tightly around its neck," Newell wrote.

The rescuers threw a deer net over the animals and were able to wrestle them to the ground before cutting through the rope with pocket knives.

Newell said both deer had minor injuries from their struggle, but neither required veterinary attention.

"Once they were free, the net was removed from their antlers and and we jumped off, expecting them to get up and run off," she wrote. "They were so tired they just sat there, with the larger one not even bothering to get up."

Newell said the smaller of the two deer ran off after about a minute, and the other eventually fled with some gentle encouragement from a poking branch.

