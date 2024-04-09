Trending
April 9, 2024 / 4:43 PM

Salad stop earns Nebraska man a $1 million lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
Brian Edgington stopped to buy a pre-mixed salad for his next day's lunch and bought a Mega Millions ticket that earned him a $1 million prize. Photo courtesy of the Nebraska Lottery
April 9 (UPI) -- A Nebraska man said a quick stop for a salad led to his winning a $1 million Mega Millions prize.

Brant Edgington of Fremont told Nebraska Lottery officials he stopped at the Baker's store on North Bell Street in Fremont to buy a pre-made salad for the next day's lunch.

Edgington said he decided to buy a Mega Millions ticket at the store with five quick pick plays for the March 22 drawing.

One of his plays matched the first five winning numbers, 03-08-31-35-44, missing only the Mega Ball, 16.

Edgington said the ticket scanner appeared to be malfunctioning when he scanned his ticket a few days later, so he asked a clerk for help.

"They disappeared for a minute," he recalled. "Then a different lady came up with her and they just stared at me. She told me, 'Don't pass out when I tell you this.'"

Edgington scored a $1 million prize from the drawing. The single dad said he doesn't think he will keep playing the lottery.

"I don't play all that often," he said. "As a single parent, baloney is more important, financially."

