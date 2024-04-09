|Advertisement
Edgington said he decided to buy a Mega Millions ticket at the store with five quick pick plays for the March 22 drawing.
One of his plays matched the first five winning numbers, 03-08-31-35-44, missing only the Mega Ball, 16.
Edgington said the ticket scanner appeared to be malfunctioning when he scanned his ticket a few days later, so he asked a clerk for help.
"They disappeared for a minute," he recalled. "Then a different lady came up with her and they just stared at me. She told me, 'Don't pass out when I tell you this.'"
Edgington scored a $1 million prize from the drawing. The single dad said he doesn't think he will keep playing the lottery.
"I don't play all that often," he said. "As a single parent, baloney is more important, financially."