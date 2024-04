Ryan Pasch used a $5 tip from a Lyft passenger to buy the scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $150,000 prize. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

April 5 (UPI) -- A Virginia Lyft driver said a $5 cash tip from a passenger led to his winning a $150,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket. Ryan Pasch of Virginia Beach told Virginia Lottery officials a customer handed him a $5 cash tip, and when he stopped for gas at the 7-Eleven on Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach he decided to use the bill to buy a Strike It Rich scratch-off ticket.

The ticket's name proved accurate when Pasch scratched off a $150,000 prize.

"I was pretty stoked," Pasch said. "I got a little light-headed."

The driver did not reveal whether he has any immediate plans for his winnings.