April 10 (UPI) -- An escaped racehorse made its way to a train station in Sydney, Australia, and trotted up and down the platform before attempting to board a train and chasing a passenger.

Transport for New South Wales posted a series of security camera photos to Facebook, and footage to Instagram, showing the horse, clad in a beige raincoat, wandering onto the platform at the Warwick Farm station amid heavy storms.

Transport for NSW said the fare-dodging equine was seen trotting up and down the platform, before watching a train pull into the station and standing as if it was preparing to board.

The horse returned to pacing once the train, which had been warned of the horse's presence, refused to open its doors.

At one point, the animal chased after a fellow passenger on the platform who was able to evade the horse without injury.

Police were called to the station and the horse's owner soon arrived to take the animal home.

Transport for NSW quipped the horse was "returned to his residence in a stable condition. No one involved in the incident is intending to take any further action as the individual was only horsing around."