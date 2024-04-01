Kyle, Texas, seeks visitors named Kyle for world record attempt

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 1 (UPI) -- The City of Kyle, Texas, announced it is making another attempt at breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest same-name gathering with an official "Gathering of the Kyles."

The city, which managed to attract 1,490 people named Kyle to the event last year, said the official Gathering of the Kyles record attempt will take place at 1 p.m. on May 18 as part of the Kyle Fair.

The current record for the largest same name gathering (first name only) was set in July 2017, when 2,325 people named Ivan attended an official record attempt in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The City of Austin, Texas, hosted another attempt at the record in February, when the "Ryan Rodeo" attempted to take the title by bringing together people named Ryan. That attempt fell short of taking the title.