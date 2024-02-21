Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 21, 2024 / 12:01 PM

'Ryan Rodeo' aims to gather record-breaking number of Ryans

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- An organization that caters strictly to people named Ryan aims to break the Guinness World Record for the largest same-name gathering in Texas.

Ryan Meetup, based in New York, announced it is holding its first Ryan Rodeo in Texas with an aim toward breaking the record, which was set in 2017 when 2,325 people named Ivan came together in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Advertisement

The gathering is scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m. CST at Buck Wild in Austin.

"It's fixin' to be a rip-roarin' time, as we gather round and revel in the beauty of our shared name. Don't be surprised if some Ryans start square dancin' -- after all, you can't spell country without R-Y," an organizer named Ryan wrote on the event page.

Each participant will be required to show official identification to prove he is named Ryan.

Advertisement

"We'll be layin' down the law to ensure no Bryans get in," Ryan said.

The group's website explains the organization's aversion to people named Bryan: "Bryans are just B-list Ryans."

The Ryan Rodeo will feature music by local artist Ryan Hunter and a bull-riding competition.

The city of Kyle, Texas, made an attempt at the record last year with its Gathering of Kyles, but attendance fell short of the goal.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Texas man breaks record for half marathon while dribbling a basketball
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Texas man breaks record for half marathon while dribbling a basketball
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A Texas man broke a Guinness World Record when he finished a half marathon with a time of 1 hour, 21 minutes and 39 seconds while dribbling a basketball.
Couple hold wedding in Kentucky gas station's 'disco bathroom'
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Couple hold wedding in Kentucky gas station's 'disco bathroom'
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- An Ohio couple held their wedding in an unusual venue: a Kentucky gas station's viral "disco bathroom."
Cinephile sought to predict Oscar results for $2,000
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Cinephile sought to predict Oscar results for $2,000
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A website is offering to pay a film fan $2,000 to watch all of this year's Best Picture Oscar nominees and predict the outcome of the broadcast.
Kentucky man's Valentine's plans earn him a $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Kentucky man's Valentine's plans earn him a $50,000 lottery prize
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man said the decision to buy lottery tickets as a Valentine's Day gift for his wife led to him winning his own $50,000 prize.
Lamb rescued after two days stranded on busy highway
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Lamb rescued after two days stranded on busy highway
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A lamb was rescued in England after being stranded for two days next to a barrier on a busy stretch of highway.
Man modifies ride-on toy car to reach 92.24 mph
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Man modifies ride-on toy car to reach 92.24 mph
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- An electrical engineering student in Germany took a toy car designed for a child to ride and modified it to reach a speed of 92.24 mph.
Escaped horse goes running on Philadelphia highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped horse goes running on Philadelphia highway
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Early-morning drivers on a Philadelphia highway spotted something surprising running alongside their cars: an escaped horse.
Raccoon captured after nearly two months on the loose in England
Odd News // 1 day ago
Raccoon captured after nearly two months on the loose in England
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A raccoon on the loose for nearly two months in England was captured close to home and safely returned to his farm.
Stowaway snake found on Coast Guard helicopter in Florida
Odd News // 1 day ago
Stowaway snake found on Coast Guard helicopter in Florida
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Coast Guard personnel in Florida discovered a slithering stowaway coiled around a helicopter wheel -- a snake.
Truck spills 10,000 gallons of milk onto Massachusetts highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Truck spills 10,000 gallons of milk onto Massachusetts highway
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts said major traffic delays were caused when an overturned truck spilled about 10,000 gallons of milk onto a Massachusetts Turnpike on-ramp.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Runaway dog selects winning scratch-off lottery ticket
Runaway dog selects winning scratch-off lottery ticket
Man modifies ride-on toy car to reach 92.24 mph
Man modifies ride-on toy car to reach 92.24 mph
Couple hold wedding in Kentucky gas station's 'disco bathroom'
Couple hold wedding in Kentucky gas station's 'disco bathroom'
Washington girl wears 45 sweaters at the same time to break record
Washington girl wears 45 sweaters at the same time to break record
Woman finds her own long-lost wallet washed up on the beach
Woman finds her own long-lost wallet washed up on the beach
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement