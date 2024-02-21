'Ryan Rodeo' aims to gather record-breaking number of Ryans

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- An organization that caters strictly to people named Ryan aims to break the Guinness World Record for the largest same-name gathering in Texas.

Ryan Meetup, based in New York, announced it is holding its first Ryan Rodeo in Texas with an aim toward breaking the record, which was set in 2017 when 2,325 people named Ivan came together in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The gathering is scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m. CST at Buck Wild in Austin.

"It's fixin' to be a rip-roarin' time, as we gather round and revel in the beauty of our shared name. Don't be surprised if some Ryans start square dancin' -- after all, you can't spell country without R-Y," an organizer named Ryan wrote on the event page.

Each participant will be required to show official identification to prove he is named Ryan.

"We'll be layin' down the law to ensure no Bryans get in," Ryan said.

The group's website explains the organization's aversion to people named Bryan: "Bryans are just B-list Ryans."

The Ryan Rodeo will feature music by local artist Ryan Hunter and a bull-riding competition.

The city of Kyle, Texas, made an attempt at the record last year with its Gathering of Kyles, but attendance fell short of the goal.