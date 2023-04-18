City of Kyle seeks people named Kyle for world record attempt

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 18 (UPI) -- The City of Kyle, Texas, is celebrating its name by attempting to gather at least 2,326 people named Kyle in the same place at the same time.

The city announced its Gathering of Kyles will be held as part of the Kyle Fair A Tex-Travaganza May 19-21 at Lake Kyle Park.

The event at 4 p.m. May 21 will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest same name gathering (first name only). The record was set by a gathering of 2,325 people named Ivan in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2017.

"In order to break this record, we're calling for any and all Kyles. We need tall Kyles, short Kyles, young Kyles and old Kyles to get close to the record set five years ago," City of Kyle Special Events Manager Claudia Rocha said in a news release. "We're very excited about the upcoming, inaugural Kyle Fair and have high hopes that this event will bring out the Kyles needed to grab a spot in the record books."

Kyles who sign in at the VIP tent before the attempt will receive a free T-shirt. Admittance to the fair is free.