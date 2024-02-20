Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A Texas man broke a Guinness World Record when he finished a half marathon with a time of 1 hour, 21 minutes and 39 seconds while dribbling a basketball.

Ben Duong, 24, a graduate student at the University of Texas at San Antonio, finished 12th in the half-marathon at Sunday's Austin Marathon with an average pace of 6 minutes and 14 seconds per mile.

He was greeted at the finish line by San Antonio Spurs mascot the Coyote.

The Austin Spurs, an NBA G league affiliate team for the San Antonio Spurs, celebrated Duong's accomplishment on social media.

"We're honored for the opportunity to unite people through unforgettable experiences in the community," the team wrote.

The previous record for fastest half marathon dribbling a basketball (male) is 2 hours and 3 minutes, and was set by Chi Kit Cheung at the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon in October 2023.