Feb. 20 (UPI) -- An Ohio couple held their wedding in an unusual venue: a Kentucky gas station's viral "disco bathroom."

Logen Abney and Tiana Ailstock, who live in the Cincinnati area, exchanged vows in the bathroom at the Hop Shops location in Verona.

The store's bathroom went viral online for a big red button that causes a disco ball to switch on and dance music to play.

"Tiana, from the first dance in this disco bathroom to this moment, I vow to hop through life with you. through the funk beats and mellow melodies, every rhythm in life," Abney said in his vows.

The couple pressed the red button at the end of the ceremony to share their first dance.