Odd News
Feb. 20, 2024 / 3:57 PM

Kentucky man's Valentine's plans earn him a $50,000 lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
Jimmy Tate won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket he bought while picking up some tickets to give his wife for Valentine's Day. Photo courtesy of the Kentucky Lottery
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man said the decision to buy lottery tickets as a Valentine's Day gift for his wife led to him winning his own $50,000 prize.

Jimmy Tate of Versailles told Kentucky Lottery officials he visited the lottery vending machine at the Kroger store in Versailles to buy some scratch-off tickets to give his wife for Valentine's Day.

While at the machine, Tate decided to buy a $30 $50,000 Cash ticket for himself.

"I actually stopped at the machine to get her a couple tickets for Valentine's, and I decided to buy that one," he said.

Tate's ticket turned out to be a $50,000 winner.

"I could tell the numbers were matching up and I was like this is a big winner, so I went home to finish scratching," he recalled.

Tate said he quickly showed the ticket to his wife.

"My wife was as excited as I was," Tate said. "I couldn't believe it. I've hit $1,000 and $2,000 but the $50,000, I just couldn't believe it and I was nervous as it was."

Tate said he will put his winnings toward paying off bills and putting a down payment on a new house.

