Website TestCasinos.com is seeking a film expert to watch the 10 Best Picture nominees and predict the outcome of this year's Academy Awards. File Photo by David Banks/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A website is offering to pay a film fan $2,000 to watch all of this year's Best Picture Oscar nominees and predict the outcome of the broadcast. TestCasino.com announced the "unique job opportunity" for a cinephile willing to watch the 10 nominees for Best Picture, rate each film and predict the outcome of the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress categories at this year's Academy Awards. Advertisement

The chosen candidate will receive $2,000, a new 65-inch 4K TV and a $500 DoorDash gift card.

The person selected for the job will be asked to rate each film in categories including "emotional resonance," "entertainment impact," "memorability meter," "creativity quotient" and its "social buzz score."

Applications are being accepted through March 9.