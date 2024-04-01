Trending
Odd News
April 1, 2024

$1 million lottery winner 'thought it was a scam'

By Ben Hooper
A Michigan woman said she thought she was being scammed when she checked her lottery account online and saw she had won a $1 million Mega Millions prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Michigan woman said she thought she was being scammed when she checked her lottery account online and saw she had won a $1 million Mega Millions prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said she suspected she was being scammed when she learned she had won a $1 million Mega Millions prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Anna Marquez, 31, of Bay City, told Michigan Lottery officials she bought a Mega Millions ticket for the March 5 drawing at MichiganLottery.com because she saw the jackpot getting big.

"I play Mega Millions here and there, usually when the jackpot starts getting large," Marquez said. "I logged in the day after the drawing and was shocked when I saw a big amount pending in my account! Honestly, I thought it was scam at first because you just don't think this type of thing will happen to you. I checked my email and saw one from the Lottery with information on claiming a prize, so that's when I knew it was real!"

Marquez said her winnings will go toward buying a house, paying bills and bolstering her savings.

