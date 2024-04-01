$1 million lottery winner 'thought it was a scam'

|Advertisement
"I play Mega Millions here and there, usually when the jackpot starts getting large," Marquez said. "I logged in the day after the drawing and was shocked when I saw a big amount pending in my account! Honestly, I thought it was scam at first because you just don't think this type of thing will happen to you. I checked my email and saw one from the Lottery with information on claiming a prize, so that's when I knew it was real!"
Marquez said her winnings will go toward buying a house, paying bills and bolstering her savings.