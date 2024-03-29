Trending
Odd News
March 29, 2024 / 4:54 PM

Weekly burger night leads Michigan man to $200,000 lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
A Berrien County, Mich., man said his weekly burger night tradition led to his winning a $200,000 lottery prize. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery
March 29 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said his weekly burger night led to his winning a $200,000 Club Keno prize from the Michigan Lottery.

The 57-year-old Berrien County man told Michigan Lottery officials he bought his Club Keno ticket during his weekly visit to Chatterbox Bar & Grill on Territorial Road in Benton Harbor.

"I go to Chatterbox every week for burger night and always buy a few Club Keno tickets while I'm there," the player said.

The man's ticket matched 10 of the 20 drawn numbers, earning him a $100,000 prize that was doubled to $200,000 once The Kicker was factored in.

"It was nearing the end of my draws and I'd only won $4, so I thought that was all I was going to win. On the third to last draw, I matched four numbers, then 5, and so on, and I thought to myself: 'I might win big here!' When my tenth number was drawn, I couldn't believe it. Winning still hasn't sunk in," he said.

The man said he plans to use his winnings to pay bills, put a down payment on a new home and save for retirement.

