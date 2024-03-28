Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 28, 2024 / 5:26 PM

Five-legged lamb gets new home with Mississippi woman

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 28 (UPI) -- A Mississippi woman with numerous rescue animals welcomed an unusual new addition to her home: a five-legged lamb.

Natalie Renot, of Wiggins, said the lamb, which she named Spider-Lamb, was in rough shape and had maggots in his stomach when she rescued him from a farm and took him to the Fur Babies Veterinary Hospital.

Advertisement

Veterinarians said Spider-Lamb needs hernia surgery, but already is improving.

"He definitely has some abnormalities. He might not be normal compared to other lambs, but I think that he will live a normal-for-him life," veterinarian Jason Gulas told WLOX-TV.

Gulas said Spider-Lamb is still working on building strength to stand and walk.

"Spider-Lamb is definitely one of a kind for sure," Gulas said.

Renot said Spider-Lamb will have a permanent home with her, and she is raising funds to help pay for his veterinary bills.

"I am still having to force-feed him, but I did stand him up and he walked a little bit, so I call that progress," she wrote in a TikTok post.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Snack search leads Maryland woman to lottery prize
Odd News // 54 minutes ago
Snack search leads Maryland woman to lottery prize
March 28 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said the futile search for a specific snack led to her winning a nearly $30,000 lottery jackpot.
Chinese man regurgitates stream of water for nearly 6 minutes
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Chinese man regurgitates stream of water for nearly 6 minutes
March 28 (UPI) -- A Chinese man drank 1.1 gallons of water and brought it back up to serve as a human fountain for a record-breaking 5 minutes and 51.88 seconds.
Infamous wooden plank from 'Titanic' sold for over $700,000
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Infamous wooden plank from 'Titanic' sold for over $700,000
March 28 (UPI) -- A buyer shelled out $718,750 for one of the most controversial wooden planks in cinematic history: the door frame panel that saved Rose's life in the 1997 film "Titanic."
Trapped horse hoisted from swimming pool in Georgia
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Trapped horse hoisted from swimming pool in Georgia
March 28 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal control officers in Florida used ropes to hoist a horse that fell into an old swimming pool and was unable to climb back out.
Rescued 'baby hedgehog' turns out to be a pom pom from a hat
Odd News // 1 day ago
Rescued 'baby hedgehog' turns out to be a pom pom from a hat
March 27 (UPI) -- A Cheshire, England, woman rescued what she believed to be an abandoned baby hedgehog and took it to a local animal hospital, where veterinarians told her she had actually rescued the pom pom from a beanie hat.
Nine raccoons on the loose from Netherlands zoo
Odd News // 1 day ago
Nine raccoons on the loose from Netherlands zoo
March 27 (UPI) -- A Netherlands zoo is on the hunt for trash pandas after 11 raccoons escaped from their new enclosure at the facility.
366 tickets win prizes in lottery drawing with the numbers 9-9-9-9
Odd News // 1 day ago
366 tickets win prizes in lottery drawing with the numbers 9-9-9-9
March 27 (UPI) -- Lottery officials in Washington, D.C., said a drawing had about 366 winners when the numbers 9-9-9-9 were selected.
Golf course gator named King Arthur loses his crown
Odd News // 1 day ago
Golf course gator named King Arthur loses his crown
March 27 (UPI) -- A South Carolina golf course alligator named King Arthur has lost his crown after wildlife rescuers became concerned the tomato cage could put his life at risk.
Dog digging in Florida yard unearths decades-old military bomb
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dog digging in Florida yard unearths decades-old military bomb
March 27 (UPI) -- A dog digging in her owner's Florida yard unearthed something far more surprising -- and dangerous -- than a bone: a decades-old military bomb.
Turkey crashes through truck's windshield on the highway, evades injury
Odd News // 1 day ago
Turkey crashes through truck's windshield on the highway, evades injury
March 27 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario said a truck driver and a turkey both managed to evade injury when the bird smashed through the vehicle's windshield on a highway.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rescued 'baby hedgehog' turns out to be a pom pom from a hat
Rescued 'baby hedgehog' turns out to be a pom pom from a hat
Florida pet becomes first raccoon to be named Cadbury Bunny
Florida pet becomes first raccoon to be named Cadbury Bunny
N.C. man stops for a hot dog, wins $1 million lottery prize
N.C. man stops for a hot dog, wins $1 million lottery prize
'UFO' spotted over Texas was likely a result of SpaceX launch
'UFO' spotted over Texas was likely a result of SpaceX launch
Dog digging in Florida yard unearths decades-old military bomb
Dog digging in Florida yard unearths decades-old military bomb
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement