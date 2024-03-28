Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 28, 2024 / 4:53 PM

Snack search leads Maryland woman to lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
A Maryland woman said her search for Cracker Jacks led her to winning a lottery prize worth nearly $30,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Maryland woman said her search for Cracker Jacks led her to winning a lottery prize worth nearly $30,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 28 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said the futile search for a specific snack led to her winning a nearly $30,000 lottery jackpot.

The Randallstown woman told Maryland Lottery officials she had a strong craving for Cracker Jacks on Sunday so she visited the Arundel Mills Exxon in Hanover to try to find a box of the snacks.

Advertisement

The woman said she was unable to locate any Cracker Jacks, so she asked a manager for help.

While waiting for the manager to look, she decided to play the Racetrax virtual horse racing lottery game. She placed a Superfecta Box bet that the 8, 9, 10 and 12 horses would cross the finish line in the top four spots.

The woman said the manager confirmed the store did not carry Cracker Jacks, so she pocketed her Racetrax ticket and left the store.

The player said she later checked the ticket, but didn't think it was a winner.

"I thought I missed it," she recalled. "I sent a picture of the ticket to my son to check but I really thought I didn't win."

The woman's son, who accompanied his mother to lottery headquarters, said he quickly realized his mother had made a mistake.

Advertisement

"I looked at the ticket and checked online and was confused," he said. "I said, 'What are you talking about, ma, you did win.'"

The woman scored a $29,313.30 prize, a decent consolation prize after not getting any Cracker Jacks.

The winner said two of her children have weddings coming up and her prize money will help make the days extra special.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Five-legged lamb gets new home with Mississippi woman
Odd News // 30 minutes ago
Five-legged lamb gets new home with Mississippi woman
March 28 (UPI) -- A Mississippi woman with numerous rescue animals welcomed an unusual new addition to her home: a five-legged lamb.
Chinese man regurgitates stream of water for nearly 6 minutes
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Chinese man regurgitates stream of water for nearly 6 minutes
March 28 (UPI) -- A Chinese man drank 1.1 gallons of water and brought it back up to serve as a human fountain for a record-breaking 5 minutes and 51.88 seconds.
Infamous wooden plank from 'Titanic' sold for over $700,000
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Infamous wooden plank from 'Titanic' sold for over $700,000
March 28 (UPI) -- A buyer shelled out $718,750 for one of the most controversial wooden planks in cinematic history: the door frame panel that saved Rose's life in the 1997 film "Titanic."
Trapped horse hoisted from swimming pool in Georgia
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Trapped horse hoisted from swimming pool in Georgia
March 28 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal control officers in Florida used ropes to hoist a horse that fell into an old swimming pool and was unable to climb back out.
Rescued 'baby hedgehog' turns out to be a pom pom from a hat
Odd News // 1 day ago
Rescued 'baby hedgehog' turns out to be a pom pom from a hat
March 27 (UPI) -- A Cheshire, England, woman rescued what she believed to be an abandoned baby hedgehog and took it to a local animal hospital, where veterinarians told her she had actually rescued the pom pom from a beanie hat.
Nine raccoons on the loose from Netherlands zoo
Odd News // 1 day ago
Nine raccoons on the loose from Netherlands zoo
March 27 (UPI) -- A Netherlands zoo is on the hunt for trash pandas after 11 raccoons escaped from their new enclosure at the facility.
366 tickets win prizes in lottery drawing with the numbers 9-9-9-9
Odd News // 1 day ago
366 tickets win prizes in lottery drawing with the numbers 9-9-9-9
March 27 (UPI) -- Lottery officials in Washington, D.C., said a drawing had about 366 winners when the numbers 9-9-9-9 were selected.
Golf course gator named King Arthur loses his crown
Odd News // 1 day ago
Golf course gator named King Arthur loses his crown
March 27 (UPI) -- A South Carolina golf course alligator named King Arthur has lost his crown after wildlife rescuers became concerned the tomato cage could put his life at risk.
Dog digging in Florida yard unearths decades-old military bomb
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dog digging in Florida yard unearths decades-old military bomb
March 27 (UPI) -- A dog digging in her owner's Florida yard unearthed something far more surprising -- and dangerous -- than a bone: a decades-old military bomb.
Turkey crashes through truck's windshield on the highway, evades injury
Odd News // 1 day ago
Turkey crashes through truck's windshield on the highway, evades injury
March 27 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario said a truck driver and a turkey both managed to evade injury when the bird smashed through the vehicle's windshield on a highway.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rescued 'baby hedgehog' turns out to be a pom pom from a hat
Rescued 'baby hedgehog' turns out to be a pom pom from a hat
Florida pet becomes first raccoon to be named Cadbury Bunny
Florida pet becomes first raccoon to be named Cadbury Bunny
N.C. man stops for a hot dog, wins $1 million lottery prize
N.C. man stops for a hot dog, wins $1 million lottery prize
'UFO' spotted over Texas was likely a result of SpaceX launch
'UFO' spotted over Texas was likely a result of SpaceX launch
Dog digging in Florida yard unearths decades-old military bomb
Dog digging in Florida yard unearths decades-old military bomb
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement