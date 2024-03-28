Breaking News
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison for fraud
Odd News
March 28, 2024 / 12:41 PM

Trapped horse hoisted from swimming pool in Georgia

By Ben Hooper
A horse named Sweet Girl was rescued from a swimming pool in Walton County, Ga. Photo courtesy of Walton County Fire Rescue
March 28 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal control officers in Florida used ropes to hoist a horse that fell into an old swimming pool and was unable to climb back out.

Walton County Fire Rescue said fire crews responded alongside Walton County Animal Control when the horse, named Sweet Girl, escaped from her fenced-in enclosure and wandered to a nearby swimming pool.

The horse fell into the shallow end of the pool and ended up spending the night in the water until being found Wednesday morning.

"The horse was hypothermic and weak from repeated attempts to get herself out," Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said in a statement.

Firefighters and animal control officers used ropes to hoist Sweet Girl out of the pool and back to dry land.

The horse was reunited with her pasture mate and treated by a veterinarian for minor cuts and abrasions. She was given an antibiotic as a preventative measure.

"Sweet Girl's owner later advised that she was doing great and was sunning herself in the warm sunshine," League said.

