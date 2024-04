Powerball lottery ticket cards are displayed in a convenience store on Second Avenue in New York City in 2023. Powerball's new jackpot reached $975 million on Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot crept closer to $1 billion for Monday's drawing after no winner was selected over the weekend, moving to $975 million with a cash value of $471.7 million. No one matched Saturday's winning numbers 12, 13, 33, 50, 52 with the Powerball 23 with $935 million up for grabs. Advertisement

The total remained the fifth-largest jackpot ever offered by Powerball, just shy of the No. 4 highest jackpot of $1.08 billion, given out last July to a single ticket in California. Powerball produced two jackpots of more than $1 billion in 2023.

"This is no April Fools' Day joke, we have an advertised Powerball jackpot that's closing in on $1 billion to kick off the month of April," Drew Svitko, the Powerball Product Group chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director, said in a statement.

While no ticket won the grand prize, four tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers -- sold in Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania -- worth $1 million.

Mega Millions, which gave away $1.13 billion on March 27, will have its next drawing on Tuesday with a jackpot of $36 million.

