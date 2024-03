Powerball lottery ticket cards are displayed in a convenience store on Second Avenue in New York City on October 9, 2023. The Powerball jackpot went over $900 million on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot skyrocketed to $935 million for its drawing on Saturday, the game's fifth-largest total ever, after no ticket matched the winning numbers on Wednesday's drawing. The Powerball numbers drawn were 36, 46, 57, 60 and 66 with the Powerball number of 8. With no winners, the game still awaits its second winner of 2024 after 37 drawings. The last Powerball winner came on Jan. 1 when a Michigan ticket won $842.4 million. Advertisement

Powerball produced two jackpots of more than $1 billion in 2023. It marked the first time it had two billion-dollar jackpots in the same year.

Powerball's record jackpot came in 2022 when a single ticket in California won a $2.04 billion jackpot.

The Powerball drawing comes on the heels of a single New Jersey ticket winning the $1.128 billion Mega Ball jackpot on Tuesday, the fifth largest in that game's history. The owner of the winning ticket, which was purchased in Neptune, N.J., has not come forward yet.