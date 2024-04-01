Messages in a bottle wash up on Cayman Islands beach

|Advertisement
Phelps said he decided not to open the bottle, but the messages appear to be notes from family members to a deceased loved one.
"Due to the contents appearing personal, I am going to put the bottle back out to sea next time I'm offshore. From the little I can see, the bottle contains three-to-four letters from family members dated 2021 to a lost member of the family," Phelps told the Cayman Compass.
A woman cleaning up trash on the shore of the Tay Estuary in Angus, Scotland, recently found a message in a bottle that had traveled about 6 miles in 40 years.
Jenny Smith said the messages were written by three local students, and she was able to contact them on social media.