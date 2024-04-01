Trending
Odd News
April 1, 2024 / 2:17 PM

Prank products for April Fools' Day include disgusting delicacies, invisible furniture

By Ben Hooper
This year's April Fools' Day pranks by brands include "Scotch by Scotch Brand," a supposed Scotch whiskey from the makers of Scotch tape. Photo courtesy of Scotch
April 1 (UPI) -- Monday is April Fools' Day, and, as expected, companies and websites are marking the annual celebration of clownery with hoax name changes, fake products and other so-called "jokes."

This year's most notable examples of corporate-approved comedy include a name change for Dunkin', some unappetizing new beverage flavors and a supposed translation app for stoners.

Here are 10 of the top mass-market monkeyshines of April Fools' Day 2024.

Dunkin' changes its name to Donuts

Dunkin', the chain formerly known as Dunkin' Donuts, announced on social media that it will now be known as "just Donuts."

"We will have coffee still. Plz don't ask any other questions. Just going through it rn," the Instagram post said.

Sour Cream & Onion Soda

Health-conscious soda brand OLIPOP and Pringles announced Monday they are teaming up to bring Sour Cream & Onion Pringles flavored soda into stores.

The social media post, which stresses that it is an April Fools' joke, reads: "Indulge in the creamy richness of sour cream, the savory kick of onion, and the comforting heartiness of potato -- all in a crave-worthy, salty and utterly irresistible soda experience."

Hot Dog Sparkling Water

Meanwhile, 7-Eleven and Miracle Seltzer took their joke a step further by actually creating a limited number of cans filled with 7-Eleven/House of Miracles Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water.

Miracle Seltzer admitted on social media the glizzy-flavored fizzy "was never intended to be sold in stores, we did actually make a limited supply for fun," and indicated more cans might be produced if there is enough demand.

Omaha Steaks' Meaty Spritz spray

Meat company Omaha Steaks' April Fools' product Meaty Spritz promises to "infuse bland 'fast' foods with the show-stopping flavors of world-famous steaks, chicken, and pork!"

The flavor-enhancing sprays -- which, again, are not real -- are in three varieties: Omaha Fog, Hog Haze and Cock-a-Doodle-Dew.

Ikea's INVSBÅL collection

Ikea Singapore introduced a line of hoax products that aren't really products at all: the INVSBÅL collection of "invisible" items including shoe racks and laundry baskets.

The company posted photos to social media showing household clutter supposedly contained by a piece from the INVSBÅL collection, which each bear a price tag of $1.04 -- a play on the April 1 date.

Fruity Pebbles Kraft Mac & Cheese

In another case of corporate synergy that no one asked for, cereal company Post and macaroni manufacturer Kraft announced the release of multicolored mac & cheese with the fruity flavor of Fruity Pebbles.

The companies said: "It's fruity, it's cheesy, it's [your] two favorite comfort foods together at last."

Scotch Brand Scotch Whiskey

Scotch Brand, the company most famous for its eponymous tape, shared a photo on Instagram of Scotch Brand Scotch Whiskey, bearing the company's iconic red plaid logo.

"This new limited-edition spirit features a nose of cherry wood and a delightfully smooth finish that hits like a well-wrapped gift -- it's a product worthy of our heritage and your taste buds," Scotch said in a news release.

Rosetta Stoned translation app

A supposed team-up between language learning software company Rosetta Stone and medical marijuana company Fluent aims to help cannabis newbies learn the lingo with an app called Rosetta Stoned.

The alleged app, which features red-eyed rock mascot "Stoney," aims to bridge "the conversational gap between novice users and seasoned stoners in any social setting."

Garfield's Cheesy Lasagne cat food

Burns Pet Food announced it was teaming up with the makers of upcoming animated film The Garfield Movie with a wet food featuring the cartoon cat's favorite treat: lasagna.

Cheesy Lasagne wet food, which is not real, despite the food company's actual branding partnership with the film, was said to be "jam packed with dog and cat-friendly ingredients like peppery basil, sweet carrots, rich tomato and nutty Gran Padano for that extra cheesy taste."

Not Extra Flamin' Hot Milk

PepsiCo said its line of Extra Flamin' Hot chips -- available in the Walker's, Doritos and Wotsits Crunchy lines of products -- will be accompanied in Britain by the sale of "Not Extra Flamin' Hot Milk" to make the spicy snacks more bearable to the supposedly heat-averse British pallet.

The prank product, merely a shot-sized bottle of milk, will be sold for "as long it takes for the British taste buds to mature to the spice," the company said in a press release for the milk -- which, again, UPI cannot stress enough is not a real thing.

