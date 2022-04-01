Trending
April 1, 2022 / 10:14 AM

'RuPaul's Rap Game UK' coming to BBC Three

By Annie Martin
RuPaul will host the "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" spinoff "RuPaul's Rap Game UK." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- BBC Three is developing the new series RuPaul's Rap Game UK.

The RuPaul's Drag Race UK spinoff will feature six queens from the franchise as they rap their way to the crown.

"You've seen them sashay down the runway - but can they make it in the grime scene?" BBC Three tweeted Friday.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK is a spinoff of the U.S. series RuPaul's Drag Race. Both series follow a group of drag performers as they compete in various challenges.

RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton serve as judges on RuPaul's Drag Race UK, which completed its third season on BBC Three in November.

Additional details for RuPaul's Rap Game UK have yet to be announced.

BBC Three also has three other new series in the works: Stacey Dooley Doesn't Investigate, Pam and This Continent.

Stacey Dooley Doesn't Investigate will follow television personality and journalist Stacey Dooley in her personal life. Pam is a prequel to Gavin and Stacey featuring Alison Steadman as Pam Shipman, while This Continent is a This Country spinoff featuring Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper as Kerry and Kurtan Mucklowe.

