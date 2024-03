Cecelia Smith earned a Guinness World Record for growing a potato plant that measured 11 feet and 3 inches tall. Photo by Couleur/Pixabay

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe March 8 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman's 11-foot, 3-inch potato plant has officially been dubbed the tallest in the world by Guinness World Records. Cecelia Smith of Nebo, in McDowell County, said she started growing her potato plant, which she dubbed Gertrude, in February 2023, and she started to suspect by May that it might end up being the tallest in the world. Advertisement

Smith said she has now received a certificate confirming Gertrude was the tallest potato plant in the world when it was measured at 11 feet and 3 inches tall last July.

Gertrude took the record from a 9-foot, 4.1-inch potato plant grown in Britain.