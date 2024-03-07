Entangled swan rescued from fishing line in England

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 7 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in England saved a swan seen struggling in a lake with fishing line tangled around both legs.

Dartford Animal Rescue said on social media the Egyptian goose, dubbed Elena, was reported by members of the public who saw her struggling to free her legs from the fishing line on Brooklands Lake.

Advertisement

The rescuers said Elena, who had baby geese in her care, was wary of rescuers, and it took multiple attempts for them to get close enough to catch her.

Danni Rogers, a Swan Sanctuary volunteer, came equipped with a Swan Ambulance Kit and plunged into the cold water to reach the struggling bird.

The fishing line was removed, and Elena's wounds were cleaned before she was returned to her babies.

Advertisement

"We are happy to report that Elena will make a full recovery, as will Danni from his plunge in to the cold lake," the post said.

A follow-up post from two days after the rescue shows video of Elena swimming, walking and flying without difficulty.