Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 7 (UPI) -- A total of 100 people gathered in Wales to play the longest distance game of tug of war, which spanned 1,694 feet.

Foundation Coleg Sir Gar, the Wales Young Farmers Club and Pembrey Country Park teamed up at the park's Cefn Sidan beach to pull on opposite ends of a lengthy rope.

Advertisement

The teams of 50 people each were captained by Welsh rugby legends Scott Quinnell and Elinor Snowsill.

Snowsill's team ended up winning the game, which earned a Guinness World Record for the longest distance game of tug of war.