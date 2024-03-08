Trending
March 8, 2024 / 12:05 PM

Dog who spent months with box stuck on his head gets a new home

By Ben Hooper
March 8 (UPI) -- A dog that spent months wandering loose with a box stuck over his head is now free and has a new home, animal services officials said.

The cane corso, named Bear, was spotted wandering the Gulf Coast on multiple occasions with a box stuck over his head for several months before rescuers were able to grab the box off his head in February, City of Mobile Animal Services officials said.

Bear fled the scene after the box was removed, but he was later trapped and taken to the city's shelter.

The canine now has a permanent home with Martin Miller, an animal advocate who works closely with Mobile Animal Services Director Robert Bryant.

Miller and Bryant said Bear will now serve as an animal services ambassador, spending his days greeting the public at the city shelter before going home with Miller at night.

"Trying to find a good home for a dog that's garnered this much publicity is always a big deal," Bryant told WKRG-TV. "There's gonna be a ton of people that wanna take him home. And in this particular case, we got to thinking about it, and really, who better than one of the team members that spent so much time trying to get him off the streets in the first place?"

