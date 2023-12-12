Trending
Dec. 12, 2023 / 4:54 PM

Record-breaking Christmas lights irk some neighbors in New York

By Ben Hooper
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The New York family with the Guinness World Record for the most lights on a residential property said this year's Christmas display is their biggest ever -- but not all neighbors are amused.

Tim Gay of Union Vale, whose family first set the record for most lights on a residential property with 346,283 Christmas lights in 2012 before topping it with their 2014 display, said the latest version of the ERDAJT Holiday Lights Display -- named for his children's initials -- now sports 720,426 lights.

The opulent Christmas displays are a tradition for the Gay family, but some neighbors said they are tired of the bright lights and long lines of cars the display brings to the neighborhood.

Edward J. Kasche announced plans to run for a seat on the town board due to officials failing to reign in the holiday tradition.

"It's essentially running a Legoland out of your property for 40 days," Kasche told The New York Times.

Some nearby residents have complained of the crowds leaving their yards littered with discarded alcohol bottles, trash and even human urine.

Joseph Kile, a lieutenant with the LaGrange Fire District, said he is concerned about the effect the traffic could have on emergency vehicles being able to reach the scene of an urgent incident.

Town Supervisor Betsy C. Maas said there are no local ordinances giving the town the power to stop the annual display, and officials have no current plans to reign in the merriment.

"Are you going to be the one to get rid of Santa?" she said.

Tim Gay said he is not concerned about the criticisms.

"If you bring joy and happiness to 50,000 people, and you have 10 or 20 don't like you, I think that's a fair trade-off," he said.

