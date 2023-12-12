Trending
Odd News
Dec. 12, 2023 / 4:07 PM

Florida family finds snake hiding in sock drawer

By Ben Hooper
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A Florida family made a shocking discovery on their houseboat -- a snake hiding in a sock drawer.

The family said they were on their boat near Riviera Beach when they opened a sock drawer and found a yellow Eastern rat snake looking back at them.

Family members theorized the snake must have found its way onto the boat while seeking shelter from severe weather.

A friend enlisted to capture the snake ended up with a bite on his hand, but the injury was not serious and Eastern rat snakes are not venomous.

The snake was relocated to its natural habitat.

Snakes have been known to seek shelter indoors in the past, with serpent surprises being discovered in locations including bathrooms, train cars, kitchens, hotel rooms and office drawers.

