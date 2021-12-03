New York family tops their own Guinness record with 687,000 Christmas lights

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A New York family who set a Guinness World Record with 601,736 Christmas lights on their property in 2014 said this year's display tops their own record with a total 687,000 lights.

Tim Gay of Lagrangeville, whose family first set the record for most lights on a residential property with 346,283 Christmas lights in 2012 before topping it with their 2014 display, said the latest version of the ERDAJT Holiday Lights Display -- named for his children's initials -- features 687,000 lights.

Gay said going all-out for Christmas is a tradition he inherited from his mother.

"I grew up in a family of eight children and she made the holidays magical for the whole family," he told the Albany Times-Union. "From Thanksgiving to New Years, it was like Grand Central Station in our house. It was very special to us."

The family's annual light display serves as a fundraiser for local charities, including the Union Vale Fire Department's community fund.

Gay said he is hoping to collect $500,000 with this year's show.