$2M winning lottery ticket spent four months in oblivious winner's truck

By Ben Hooper
A Michigan man thought his scratch-off lottery ticket was a non-winner for four months before he scanned it and discovered it was worth $2 million. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A $2 million winning Michigan Lottery ticket spent four months being driven around in the oblivious winner's truck.

The 29-year-old Isabella County man told Michigan Lottery officials he bought his $20 Money scratch-off ticket from the Shepherd E-Z Mart on East Wright Avenue in Shepherd.

"Every so often I will stop and buy an instant ticket after work," the player said. "About four months ago, I bought this Money ticket, but I didn't see any winnings on it when I scratched it, so I threw it in my center console with some other non-winning tickets."

The man said the ticket remained in his truck for the next four months.

"About a week ago, my wife gave me a few tickets to take to the store and check, so I grabbed the tickets in my center console to double check. When I scanned the Money ticket, I got a message to file a claim at the lottery office," the player recalled.

The man said the message spurred him to give the ticket another look.

"I went back out to my truck to look the ticket over and realized I'd matched number 13. When I revealed the '$2 MIL' symbol underneath, I was speechless. It is a miracle this ticket didn't end up in the trash," he said.

The winner said his prize money will take some stress out of life for his family.

"I don't plan on making any big purchases with the money, but rather use it as a nice financial cushion for our family," he said.

