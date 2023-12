Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Workers at a British recycling center reunited a resident with a gold ring he dropped along with his recyclable bottles.

FCC Recycling said the resident was recycling glass at one of the organization's "bottle banks" after a community event in Twyford when his gold ring fell off his finger.

Advertisement

The group said staff at the re3 Recycling Center sifted through the glass bottles until they were able to reunite the ring with its owner.

"This wonderful story certainly gives us all a big smile and is also the perfect opportunity to remind you that the festive season is a peak recycling time for the glass bottles," the recycling center said in an Instagram post.