Australian men visit 99 pubs in 24 hours to break world record

They took the title from South African man Heinrich de Villiers, who visited 78 pubs in 24 hours last year.
The duo said they faced numerous challenges over the course of their pub crawl, including being turned away from some establishments that did not want them recording video inside and Kooros vomiting two hours into the attempt.
"Luckily, after reassessing our game plan, I managed to pull it together and continue," Kooros told Guinness World Records.
The pair said they had aimed for 100 pubs, but stopped at 99 due to a counting error.
Kooros said the most difficult part of the attempt was consuming so many beverages.
"While we initially planned to have an alcoholic drink at every second pub and having nonalcoholic drinks at alternating pubs, we quickly changed this plan. With Sydney's strict intoxication laws, we realized we needed to keep from being too inebriated so that we were let into all the pubs," he said.
The record attempt raised money for multiple-sclerosis research charity MS Australia.