Odd News
Dec. 5, 2023 / 3:54 PM

Australian men visit 99 pubs in 24 hours to break world record

By Ben Hooper
Harry Kooros and Jake Loiterton broke a Guinness World Record by drinking at 99 bars in 24 hours. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records
Harry Kooros and Jake Loiterton broke a Guinness World Record by drinking at 99 bars in 24 hours. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- An Australian duo broke a Guinness World Record by going on a pub crawl that took them to 99 different bars over the course of 24 hours.

Harry Kooros and Jake Loiterton, both 26, had drinks at 99 Sydney bars over the course of the day to break the Guinness World Record for the most pubs visited in 24 hours.

They took the title from South African man Heinrich de Villiers, who visited 78 pubs in 24 hours last year.

The duo said they faced numerous challenges over the course of their pub crawl, including being turned away from some establishments that did not want them recording video inside and Kooros vomiting two hours into the attempt.

"Luckily, after reassessing our game plan, I managed to pull it together and continue," Kooros told Guinness World Records.

The pair said they had aimed for 100 pubs, but stopped at 99 due to a counting error.

Kooros said the most difficult part of the attempt was consuming so many beverages.

"While we initially planned to have an alcoholic drink at every second pub and having nonalcoholic drinks at alternating pubs, we quickly changed this plan. With Sydney's strict intoxication laws, we realized we needed to keep from being too inebriated so that we were let into all the pubs," he said.

The record attempt raised money for multiple-sclerosis research charity MS Australia.

