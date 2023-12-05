Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 5, 2023 / 12:49 PM

Texas woman finds opossum lounging in her Christmas tree

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A Texas woman had an early holiday surprise when she found an opossum hiding in the branches of her Christmas tree.

A video posted to TikTok by brettbratt359 shows the opossum hiding inside the adorned tree inside the woman's home.

Advertisement

The woman said in a follow-up video that she does not know how the animal got inside her home, as no doors had been left open.

She said she heard noises after arriving home from work, but initially thought they were coming from one of her three dogs or her cat.

She eventually got up to investigate the sounds and saw a "long rat tail" sticking out from her tree.

The woman donned rubber gloves and attempted to pull the animal from out of the tree, but it was clinging tightly to a branch. She was able to pull the opossum free, but it broke from her grasp and fled under a couch.

The animal fled from furniture item to furniture item until the woman was able to "tackle him like an NFL football player."

The woman said the opossum, which she was able to carry outside, was not mean or aggressive during the encounter, just skittish.

Advertisement

"As an animal lover... I probably would have kept it if it didn't smell so horrid," the woman said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Bar attempts to create world record with 100-cocktail flight
Odd News // 52 minutes ago
Bar attempts to create world record with 100-cocktail flight
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin bar hosted an attempt to create a new world record by assembling 100 old fashioned cocktails into a flight on a hand-made wooden board.
Florida panther caught napping at country club
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Florida panther caught napping at country club
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Deputies responded to a Florida country club to help eject an unusual trespasser: a panther taking a nap near a stairwell.
Dog in South Carolina rescued from dryer vent
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Dog in South Carolina rescued from dryer vent
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters rescued a curious dog whose head got stuck in a dryer vent at his owner's home.
Vinyl record returned to Boston library 47 years late
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Vinyl record returned to Boston library 47 years late
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A vinyl record by Junior Walker and The All Stars was returned to a Boston library more than 47 years past its due date.
Deer runs through Sam's Club store in California
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Deer runs through Sam's Club store in California
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A deer went running through several yards in California and even took a dip in a resident's pool before dashing through the aisles of a Sam's Club store.
Maryland woman wins $50,000 one year after $100,000 prize
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Maryland woman wins $50,000 one year after $100,000 prize
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman scored a $50,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just under a year after she won $100,000 from another game.
Military missile spent over 100 years as a garden decoration in Wales
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Military missile spent over 100 years as a garden decoration in Wales
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A bomb squad was called to a home in Wales when a decoration that had adorned the garden for over a century was identified as a 19th century military bomb.
Washington city council candidate who didn't vote loses by one ballot
Odd News // 1 day ago
Washington city council candidate who didn't vote loses by one ballot
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A Washington man who thought it would be "kind of narcissistic" to vote for himself ended up losing a city council position by one vote.
Idaho man recaptures Ping-Pong ball bouncing record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho man recaptures Ping-Pong ball bouncing record
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 250 Guinness World Records titles broke a record for the third time by bouncing five Ping-Pong balls into five glasses in 1.64 seconds.
Kangaroo recaptured after escape during Ontario zoo pit stop
Odd News // 1 day ago
Kangaroo recaptured after escape during Ontario zoo pit stop
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A kangaroo that escaped from its handler during a pit stop at an Ontario zoo was captured early Monday after multiple days on the loose.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Oregon man breaks world record for most burpee pull-ups on GMA
Oregon man breaks world record for most burpee pull-ups on GMA
Military missile spent over 100 years as a garden decoration in Wales
Military missile spent over 100 years as a garden decoration in Wales
Crash covers Ohio highway in chocolate and caramel
Crash covers Ohio highway in chocolate and caramel
Dog in South Carolina rescued from dryer vent
Dog in South Carolina rescued from dryer vent
Washington city council candidate who didn't vote loses by one ballot
Washington city council candidate who didn't vote loses by one ballot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement