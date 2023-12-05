Trending
Odd News
Dec. 5, 2023 / 11:58 AM

Bar attempts to create world record with 100-cocktail flight

By Ben Hooper
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin bar hosted an attempt to create a new world record by assembling 100 old fashioned cocktails into a flight on a hand-made wooden board.

The attempt at 313 Dodge in Kaukauna was organized in partnership with marketing platform Venture Wisconsin and featured 100 glasses of Old-Fashioned being carried to the bar's patio on a 24-foot-long flight board.

The bar is known for its Old-Fashioned flights, and each of the 100 drinks served in the record attempt flight were hand-muddled by bartenders.

An Old-Fashioned is composed of a slug of bourbon slightly sweetened by sugar and enhanced with a small amount of bitters.

Evan Freimuth, founder of Venture Wisconsin, said he and some friends came up with the idea for the record attempt last summer while sipping cocktails.

"There's no known category for the world's largest beverage flight," Freimuth told WFRV-TV. "We went to page 300 of Google, couldn't find anything."

Freimuth said evidence from the attempt will be submitted to Guinness World Records in the hopes of creating a new record category.

