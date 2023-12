A dog named Spike was rescued after getting his head stuck in a dryer vent at his owner's home. Photo courtesy of the Sumter Police Department/Facebook

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters in South Carolina rescued a curious dog whose head got stuck in a dryer vent at his owner's home. The Sumter Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers and firefighters responded to a home on Warren Court when a dog named Spike poked through a dryer vent and ended up with his head outside the house, while the rest of his body remained indoors.

The responders were able to widen the opening so Spike's could pull his head back inside.

Police wrote the "happy hound was freed from his unfortunate circumstance and is doing fine, probably looking to see what else he can get into for the day."