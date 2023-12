A Maryland woman scored a $50,000 lottery prize just under a year after collecting a $100,000 jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman scored a $50,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just under a year after she won $100,000 from another game. The Waldorf woman told Maryland Lottery officials she bought several Ultimate Cash scratch-off tickets from Westlake Liquors on Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf and enlisted her sister's help to scratch them off.

The winner said her sister revealed a $50,000 prize on one of the tickets.

"She just lost it and started screaming, 'Again! Again!'" the player recalled.

The woman previously won a $100,000 lottery prize in December 2022 and used it to buy a four-acre plot of land. She said her latest prize will go toward building a tiny house on the land.