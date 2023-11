Marie Edwards stopped at CVS to pick up a prescription and ended up winning a $1 million lottery prize. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman who had to visit her local pharmacy to pick up a prescription found herself feeling much better when she scored a $1 million lottery jackpot. Marie Edwards told Virginia Lottery officials she went to the CVS store on McWhirt Loop in Stafford County to pick up a prescription and while inside the store she decided to buy a $1 Million Spectacular scratch-off ticket. Advertisement

Edwards said she was shocked to scratch off a $1 million top prize.

"It feels fantastic and unbelievable," she told lottery officials.

Edwards did not reveal whether she had any immediate plans for her winnings.

"It's something you always hope will happen, but you don't really think will happen," she said.