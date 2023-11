Michael Silva won $2 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket thanks to a friend's advice. Photo courtesy of the Massachusetts State Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man said a friend's advice to "go big or go home" led to his winning a $2 million lottery jackpot. Michael Silva of Gloucester told Massachusetts State Lottery officials he won $50 from a $10 scratch-off ticket and asked a friend what he should do with his winnings. Advertisement

The friend responded, "Go big or go home," leading Silva to spend his winnings on a $50 Billion Dollar Extravaganza scratch-off ticket from the 7-Eleven store on Bass Avenue in Gloucester.

The ticket turned out to be a $2 million top prize winner.

The 7-Eleven store was awarded a $20,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.