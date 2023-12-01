Trending
Odd News
Dec. 1, 2023 / 12:31 PM

North Carolina man wins $662,878 lottery jackpot

By Jonna Lorenz
Joshua Allen of Raleigh won $662,878 from a Cash 5 lottery ticket. Photo courtesy of North Carolina Education Lottery
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A week after coming up one number short of a jackpot, Joshua Allen of Raleigh won $662,878 from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Allen bought the $1 Cash 5 ticket in honor of his grandfather.

"It was always his favorite game over the years so I decided to play it because he did," Allen said.

He took home $472,303 after state and federal taxes and plans to use the money for a down payment on a house and to pay off some student loans.

The odds of matching all five numbers in the Cash 5 game are 1 in 962,598. Allen won with a Quick Pick ticket purchased via the lottery's Online Play option.

"It was surreal," Allen said.

North Carolina Education Lottery has six games that offer the option of Online Play through the lottery's website or mobile app.

