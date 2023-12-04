Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A deer went running through several yards in California and even took a dip in a resident's pool before dashing through the aisles of a Sam's Club store.

The Corona Police Department said dispatchers received multiple calls about a young buck running through yards and officers discovered the deer had vaulted over a wall and taken a swim in a pool before entering the Sam's Club on Ontario Avenue.

A video from the scene shows officers chasing the deer through the aisles of the wholesale store.

Animal control officers were able to wrangle the browsing buck and release him back into the wild.