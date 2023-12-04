Trending
Odd News
Dec. 4, 2023 / 12:50 PM

Washington city council candidate who didn't vote loses by one ballot

By Ben Hooper
A Washington man who thought it would be "kind of narcissistic" to vote for himself ended up losing a city council position by one vote. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
A Washington man who thought it would be "kind of narcissistic" to vote for himself ended up losing a city council position by one vote. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A Washington man who thought it would be "kind of narcissistic" to vote for himself ended up losing a city council position by one vote.

Damion Green ran for Rainier City Council, but he said he didn't cast a ballot in the Nov. 7 election.

"I didn't feel comfortable," Green told KING-TV. "I thought it was kind of narcissistic, so I didn't."

The machine count had Green losing to Ryan Roth by a single vote, so a hand recount was triggered by the Thurston County Canvassing Board.

The board announced that the hand recount came up with the same result, certifying Roth as the winner.

Roth said he also very nearly didn't vote in the race, but his wife urged him to vote for himself.

"That was the one vote," Roth told The Seattle Times. "We would've been tied. If we were tied, I would have called tails on the coin toss."

Green said he wishes Roth well in his new position.

"I don't feel discouraged at all. We both have kids in the schools and are looking for the best thing for our community. We're different people wanting the same thing," he said.

Green, who ran for city council once previously, said he is planning to run again in the future.

"I can run again. The third time will be a charm," he said.

Latest Headlines

Military missile spent over 100 years as a garden decoration in Wales
Odd News // 42 minutes ago
Military missile spent over 100 years as a garden decoration in Wales
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A bomb squad was called to a home in Wales when a decoration that had adorned the garden for over a century was identified as a 19th century military bomb.
Idaho man recaptures Ping-Pong ball bouncing record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Idaho man recaptures Ping-Pong ball bouncing record
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 250 Guinness World Records titles broke a record for the third time by bouncing five Ping-Pong balls into five glasses in 1.64 seconds.
Kangaroo recaptured after escape during Ontario zoo pit stop
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Kangaroo recaptured after escape during Ontario zoo pit stop
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A kangaroo that escaped from its handler during a pit stop at an Ontario zoo was captured early Monday after multiple days on the loose.
North Carolina man wins $662,878 lottery jackpot
Odd News // 3 days ago
North Carolina man wins $662,878 lottery jackpot
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A week after coming up one number short of a jackpot, Joshua Allen of Raleigh won $662,878 from the North Carolina Education Lottery.
Oregon man breaks world record for most burpee pull-ups on GMA
Odd News // 3 days ago
Oregon man breaks world record for most burpee pull-ups on GMA
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Army National Guard officer Tommy Vu took a Guinness World Records title for the most burpee pull-ups in 1 minute while raising money for charity during a live broadcast of "Good Morning America" on Friday.
Bathroom humor: 5 surprising stories from the toilet
Odd News // 3 days ago
Bathroom humor: 5 surprising stories from the toilet
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The bathroom is supposed to be a safe space, but there have been several surprising discoveries made in and around the toilet recently. Here is a recap of five of them.
Bird makes moustache out of buck hair
Odd News // 3 days ago
Bird makes moustache out of buck hair
This oxpecker took advantage of a good friendship when it started stealing hair from a buck that could do nothing about it.
Crash covers Ohio highway in chocolate and caramel
Odd News // 4 days ago
Crash covers Ohio highway in chocolate and caramel
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A stretch of highway in Ohio was closed Thursday morning when a crash involving two semi trucks covered the roadway in boxes of chocolate and caramel.
World's oldest living land animal celebrates 191st birthday
Odd News // 4 days ago
World's oldest living land animal celebrates 191st birthday
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The world's oldest living land animal, a tortoise named Jonathan, celebrated his 191st birthday on the island of St. Helena -- but he might be much older.
Florida newspaper will print your grievances for Festivus
Odd News // 4 days ago
Florida newspaper will print your grievances for Festivus
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A Florida newspaper is inviting readers to submit their grievances for the year and will print the funniest complaints in celebration of Festivus, a fictional holiday from sitcom Seinfeld.
