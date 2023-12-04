Washington city council candidate who didn't vote loses by one ballot

A Washington man who thought it would be "kind of narcissistic" to vote for himself ended up losing a city council position by one vote. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A Washington man who thought it would be "kind of narcissistic" to vote for himself ended up losing a city council position by one vote.

"I didn't feel comfortable," Green told KING-TV. "I thought it was kind of narcissistic, so I didn't."

The machine count had Green losing to Ryan Roth by a single vote, so a hand recount was triggered by the Thurston County Canvassing Board.

The board announced that the hand recount came up with the same result, certifying Roth as the winner.

Roth said he also very nearly didn't vote in the race, but his wife urged him to vote for himself.

"That was the one vote," Roth told The Seattle Times. "We would've been tied. If we were tied, I would have called tails on the coin toss."

Green said he wishes Roth well in his new position.

"I don't feel discouraged at all. We both have kids in the schools and are looking for the best thing for our community. We're different people wanting the same thing," he said.

Green, who ran for city council once previously, said he is planning to run again in the future.

"I can run again. The third time will be a charm," he said.